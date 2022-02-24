      Weather Alert

Weather Advisories Going Up, AccuWeather Looking for Mainly Rain

Feb 24, 2022 @ 5:52am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has Winter Weather Advisories up for the area.

They start in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties at 6 p.m. Thursday, continuing until 10 a.m. Friday.

For Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties, the advisory begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, ending at 9 a.m. Friday.

They’re saying the rain Thursday night could mix with a period of freezing rain, with accumulating ice.

AccuWeather though says it’s mainly a rain event.

It is a close call, with temperatures lingering around the freezing mark.

Popular Posts
Netflix’s Stranger Things To End With Its 5th Season
Victoria’s Secret Has Their First Model With Down Syndrome
Olivia Rodrigo Plans Concert Movie For Disney+
Kelly Clarkson Wants To Change Her Name
Coca-Cola Releasing A New Flavor That Tastes Like… Space?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On