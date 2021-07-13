      Weather Alert

WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Much of Stark Until 7:30 Tuesday Evening

Jul 13, 2021 @ 3:23pm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for central Stark County including Canton, Massillon, North Canton, Hartville and Louisville.

It’s also in effect for Portage County until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says one to two inches of rain fell over about an hour-and-a-half period on Tuesday afternoon, flooding small streams, urban areas, streets.

The remainder of Stark County including Canal Fulton, Alliance, Brewster and Waynesburg is under a Flood Advisory until 6 p.m.

