Weather causes 11-car Pile Up on 12th Street

It wasn’t as much snow as originally predicted but it was enough to cause problems on area roadways. Police say an 11 car pile up sent several people to the hospital yesterday around 5pm — it happened on 12th street between Perry and Woodlawn. None of the injuries were serious. Several different departments responded to the crash that happened on the slope of the hill approaching Perry Drive, NW. The snow was falling fairly steady at that time. Fender benders all across the county as the snow came down, but no serious injuries reported.