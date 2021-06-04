      Weather Alert

Weather Heats Up in Time for First Summertime ‘First Friday’

Jun 4, 2021 @ 5:49am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks to be a hopping First Friday in downtown Canton on Friday.

That’s because it’s the first event of the summer season.

There’s entertainment on the Centennial Plaza stage, with the Elek Simon Drum Circle from 6 to 7, and Disco Inferno starting at 8.

There’s also a scavenger hunt, and plenty of food and drink specials.

And there’s a wedding!

Christ Presbyterian Church on West Tusc is staging a reenactment of the wedding of William and Ida McKinley.

It’s at 6:30 and on a first-come, first-served basis.

