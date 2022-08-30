Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Weather Impacts, Mainly in NW Ohio

August 30, 2022 6:10AM EDT
Share

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) Monday’s thunderstorm activity led to the death of a woman in the Toledo area.

The local fire department in Rossford says the victim was struck by a falling tree while walking Monday afternoon.

There was wind and even some heavy rain.

An inch of rain fell in 40 minutes in the Stone Creek area of southern Tuscarawas County.

The CAK weather station recorded only .08 inches of rain on Monday.

There was some rain during the night.

Popular Posts

1

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs
2

Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively His “Best Friend” As 10th Anniversary Approaches
3

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
4

Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie Flavor
5

AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John