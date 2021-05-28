      Weather Alert

Weather Not Cooperating, But Stark Parks Marinas Opening

May 28, 2021 @ 7:45am

PERRY TWP., (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mother Nature may not be cooperating, but Ohio summertime starts Friday at Stark Parks.

That’s because marinas are opening for full service at Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township and Walborn Reservoir in Marlboro Township.

And, it’s back to “full service” in 2021, with boat rentals, snacks and bait.

It’s all first-come, first-served.

Those rentals include paddleboards which are growing in popularity.

The marinas are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

