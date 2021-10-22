Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado in Jackson
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says it was an EF-1 tornado that struck Stark County on Thursday afternoon.
The twister with maximum winds of 110 miles an hour produced a three mile-long path of destruction in Jackson Township.
It hit the ground in North Park and lifted back in the clouds in the Kent State Stark/ Stark State area.
The worst of the damage was done at North Park, where two buildings were badly damaged.
There was also damage to the Royal Docks brewhouse on Wales Road NE.
Otherwise there were just a lot of downed trees.
North Park reopened at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Fisher Park remains closed.