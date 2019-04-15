Weather Service Confirms Size, Strength Of Tornado

(ONN) – The National Weather Service has issued its report on a tornado that touched down in north-central Ohio on Sunday.

The service’s Wilmington office says that the EF-2 tornado damaged about a half-dozen homes and injured at least six people in the area of Shelby, in Richland County.

The twister that touched down shortly before 5 p.m. is said to have traveled 17 miles with wind speeds up to 125 mph.

The picture with this story is of the Rocket Chevrolet car dealership.

Much of the area is without power, which electric company officials say will be out until at least Tuesday.

Weather officials also say it’s possible a second tornado swept through part of Clark County in western Ohio, damaging mobile homes, but could not confirm the twister.

Powerful storms also brought down trees and power lines in Stark County on Sunday.