      Weather Alert

Weather Service Crews to Check Nearby Likely Tornado Damage

Jul 30, 2021 @ 5:55am

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Survey crews from the National Weather Service will be out in a couple of east central Ohio counties including Carroll on Friday.

They’ll be determining whether damage from a storm Thursday afternoon was caused by a tornado.

That looks to be the case in Wintersville in Jefferson County, where over two dozen homes were damaged.

Reports from Carroll County include a chimney blown off a house near Mechanicstown.

There were also trees and poles down along Route 39 near Eckley.

Popular Posts
LeVar Burton to Make 'Jeopardy' Guest Host Debut on Monday
Netflix Getting a Live-Action Pokemon Series
'Ghostbusters' 2021 Shares More Clips!
TikToker Shares Interview Technique To "Guarantee" You Get The Job
‘Arthur’ To End At PBS Kids After Season 25
Connect With Us Listen To Us On