Webb Acquitted In Shooting Of Husband

(WHBC) – A Stark County jury on Friday found Angela Webb not guilty of charges in the shooting of her husband.

This was the second time the 39-year-old had gone on trial for attempted murder and felonious assault in the shooting of Anthony Webb, who survived.

The judge declared a mistrial in the first trial after the jury was overheard deliberating the case before all evidence was presented.

Prosecutors said Webb shot her husband several times in January in the 6100 block of Hudson Drive SW.

The defense argued that her actions were in self defense, citing years of abuse, both physical and emotional.

Prosecutors said Webb was not in imminent danger, and could have retreated.

The jury began deliberating at 9 a.m. Friday, and reached its not guilty verdict late in the day.