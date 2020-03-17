Website Offers Educational Online Courses for Free For Kids Pre-K Through 9th Grad
Little girl doing homework with headphones and digital tablet
Scholastic is offering some online courses for students that are stuck at home for an extended period of time. Their ‘Learn at Home’ website has courses for kids from pre-K to 9th grade that would last about 3 hours per day, including writing and research projects, virtual field trips and geography challenges.
These courses can be accessible on any device and will remain free indefinitely. Click here to learn more.