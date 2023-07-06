Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Wedding Prank Seen Over 11 Million Times

July 6, 2023 2:21PM EDT
This viral wedding prank has people predicting the early demise of this marriage!  The groom clearly never intended to jump into the pool with his poor drenched new wife! The Tik Tok video has been seen over 11 million times.

 

Some comments include “and this is where the trust issues start.” And “the beginning of the end.”

