Wedding Prank Seen Over 11 Million Times
July 6, 2023 2:21PM EDT
Source: YouTube
This viral wedding prank has people predicting the early demise of this marriage! The groom clearly never intended to jump into the pool with his poor drenched new wife! The Tik Tok video has been seen over 11 million times.
@viralsnare That prank was brutal #viralsnare #brideprank #weddingtiktok #weddingprank ♬ original sound – ViralSnare
Some comments include “and this is where the trust issues start.” And “the beginning of the end.”