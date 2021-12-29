      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Daily Records Broken for New Cases, Current Hospitalizations

Dec 29, 2021 @ 2:22pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio recorded new daily records for cases and current hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Ohio had 20,320 new cases, the first time the daily number has topped 20,000.

Stark County had 554 new cases, which is just short of a record.

And over 5300 people are hospitalized with COVID; that’s a record.

Here are your Wednesday numbers:

Wed Dec 29
Ohio: 1,975,723 cases (+20,320)
Stark: 61,685 cases (+554)
Across the state: 5356 current hospitalizations

Popular Posts
Britney Spears' older brother controlled her friendships long before conservatorship, claims former dancer
Coldplay Has Year for Final Album
Rihanna Has A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds’
Report: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are “taking a break” from their relationship
Why Rob Thomas “hated” his childhood Christmases
Connect With Us Listen To Us On