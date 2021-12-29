WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Daily Records Broken for New Cases, Current Hospitalizations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio recorded new daily records for cases and current hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Ohio had 20,320 new cases, the first time the daily number has topped 20,000.
Stark County had 554 new cases, which is just short of a record.
And over 5300 people are hospitalized with COVID; that’s a record.
Here are your Wednesday numbers:
Wed Dec 29
Ohio: 1,975,723 cases (+20,320)
Stark: 61,685 cases (+554)
Across the state: 5356 current hospitalizations