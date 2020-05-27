Wednesday Update: Deaths, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions Take Big Leap
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows a major jump in deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions state wide.
Ohio now has a total of 33,493 cases of COVID-19. Once again, today’s total of cases (433) was below the 21 day average. Additionally, the recent report shows a notable drop in daily cases from Tuesday (529).
After showing just 15 new deaths in Ohio yesterday, the death toll took a notable jump on Wednesday afternoon with 42 new fatalities, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,044.
The Buckeye State is up to 5,700 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19, which includes 121 over the past 24 hours. 42 Ohioans were admitted into the ICU in the past day which is six times the amount that Tuesday’s total. Ohio has had 1,492 ICU admissions overall.
Governor Mike DeWine voiced his frustration with the low daily testing numbers during yesterday’s media briefing. Last month DeWine said he hoped to see Ohio testing nearly 22,000 people a day by the end of May.
Today’s report shows 10,256 tests were administered in the past 24 hours which is a step up from Tuesday’s total of 6,887. Overall, more than 347,000 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19. The Buckeye State has a positive test rate of around 9.6%.
The state’s latest report shows just three new cases, three hospitalizations and one death in the past day in Stark County. Stark now has a total of 700 cases, 152 hospitalizations and a death toll of 91.
