WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Highest Number of New Cases in More Than Six Months

Aug 11, 2021 @ 2:29pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the most new coronavirus cases in over six months on Wednesday.

The daily count was 3,393.

That’s the highest number of new cases since 3,549 were reported back on February 6.

Stark County had 73 new cases.

The test positivity rate is also at a six=month high, at 7.7% as of Wednesday.

Here’s the rest of the Wednesday report:

Wed Aug 11

Ohio: 1,149,318 cases (+3393)

Stark: 34,414 cases (+73)

