Wednesday Update: Nearly All Daily Figures Below 21 Day Average
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After two straight days of media briefings there was no press conference this afternoon in Columbus, providing updates on COVID-19 in Ohio. While the Governor did not speak, the latest coronavirus figures were still released.
Update on Cases
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows the state now has 25,721 total cases of COVID-19. Ohio had 47 newly reported deaths, increasing the state’s overall death toll to 1,438. 4,618 Ohioans have been hospitalized from the coronavirus while 1,248 were admitted into the intensive care unit.
Daily Averages Looking Good!
Out of the four main statistics covered by the state’s department of health, only today’s daily death total was above the 21 day average. The 47 new fatalities were just five ahead of the 42 deaths-per-day average. The 471 new cases, 79 new hospitalizations and 16 new ICU admissions were all below their respected 21 day averages.
More Testing!
Once again, the state of Ohio has administered over 8,000 new tests in the past 24 hours. Governor Mike DeWine has been on record saying the state’s goal was to be able to administer up to 12,000 tests a day by mid-May. DeWine said recently that he feels Ohio is still well on pace to do do that.
Overall, more than 224,000 Ohioans have now been tested for COVID-19. Ohio has a positive test rate of around 11.4%, a number that continues to drop as testing capacity grows. Just a few weeks ago, the Buckeye State had a positive test rate of nearly 15%.
Update on Stark County
The state’s latest report once again shows no new deaths in Stark County. Stark’s death toll remains at 68. There were also no new hospitalizations reported in the county, meaning the total of 117 remains the same. Just 11 new cases were included in today’s report, bringing Stark’s cumulative total up to 526.