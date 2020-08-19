      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Ohio Case Total Exceeds 110,000

Aug 19, 2020 @ 3:05pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s total coronavirus case count is now over the 110,000 mark with 958 new cases on Wednesday.

19 of those are from Stark County.

Governor DeWine hold another virus briefing Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. on News Talk 1480 WHBC and here at whbc.com

An updated coronavirus color-coded county-by-county map will be presented.

Here are the Wednesday numbers and comparisons to yesterday:

Wed Aug 19
Ohio: 110,881 cases (+958), 3907 deaths (+36)
Stark: 2065 cases (+19), 146 deaths (+1)

