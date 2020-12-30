      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Stark Passes 2 Milestones, Vaccinations Still Under 1-Percent

Dec 30, 2020 @ 2:35pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County passed two milestones Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been over 20,000 cases now with Wednesday’s addition of 178 new cases.

And the number of deaths is now over 300.

The number of people vaccinated in Ohio has surpassed 94,000 for the state and 3200 for Stark County.

Both figures remain below 1-percent of the population.

Here are the Wednesday numbers:

Wed Dec 30

Ohio: 690,748 cases (+8178),
8855 deaths (+133),
94,078 vaccinated (<1%)

Stark: 20,078 cases (+178),
301 deaths (+9),
3238 vaccinated (<1%)

