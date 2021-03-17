WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Stark Total Case Count Now Exceeds 30,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The total number of coronavirus cases in Stark County surpassed a milestone on Wednesday.
There have now been over 30,000 cases of the virus here.
30,008 to be exact, with the addition of 33 cases Wednesday.
The state continues to approach the million case mark, at over 993,000.
Here is the Wednesday report:
Wed March 17
Ohio: 993,681 cases (+1458),
17,992 deaths
Stark: 30,008 cases (+33),
844 deaths