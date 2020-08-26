WEDNESDAY UPDATE: State Death Toll Now Over 4,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of deaths in Ohio from coronavirus has now eclipsed the 4000 mark.
With 48 more deaths reported Wednesday, the death toll is now 4,044.
The state had over a thousand new cases on Wednesday, with Stark County logging another 26.
Here are the Wednesday numbers:
Wed Aug 26
Ohio: 17,584 cases (+1089), 4044 deaths (+48)
Stark: 2218 cases (+26), 151 deaths (+1)
State Rep West Suggests National Guard Work the Polls
They’ve helped in so many ways since the pandemic began, why not bring them in as poll workers on November 3?
State Rep Thomas West has reached out to the governor and Secretary of State, suggesting they bring in members of the Ohio National Guard as poll workers.
35,000 poll workers are needed on Election Day in Ohio, but many are elderly and concerned about the virus.