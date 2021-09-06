      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: 158,000+ New Cases Over Holiday

Sep 6, 2021 @ 6:04pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 158,000 new cases of coronavirus over the three-day holiday weekend.

Stark County reported 204 new cases on Monday alone.

And current hospitalizations in the state are now over 2900.

Here are the holiday weekend numbers:

Mon Sept 6

Ohio: 1,257,142 cases (+3944)

Stark: 37,769 cases (+204)

Across the state: 2,933 hospitalizations

Sun Sept 5

Ohio: 1,253,198 cases (+5561)

Stark: 37,566 cases (+191)

Across the state: 2,728 hospitalizations

Sat Sept 4

Ohio: 1,247,637 cases (+6369)

Stark: 37,375 cases (+165)

Across the state: 2,671 hospitalizations

