WEEKEND UPDATE: 3500+ New Cases, Total Deaths Top 35,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s daily coronavirus case figure has been below 5000 for over a week.
Combining both Saturday’s and Sunday’s figures, it was well below 5000.
Just over 3500 new cases for the weekend.
We last saw numbers like that in early August.
The total number of people in Ohio who have passed away with the virus has surpassed 35,000.
Here are your weekend numbers:
Sun Feb 13
Ohio: 2,632,336 total cases (+1490)
Stark: 79,042 total cases (+34)
Across the state: 2246 current hospitalizations
Sat Feb 12
Ohio: 2,630,846 total cases (+2032)
Stark: 79,008 total cases (+19)
Fri Feb 11
Ohio: 2,628,814 total cases (+3263), 35,005 deaths (+413)
Stark: 78,989 total cases (+50), 1591 deaths (+14)