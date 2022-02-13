      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: 3500+ New Cases, Total Deaths Top 35,000

Feb 13, 2022 @ 3:01pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s daily coronavirus case figure has been below 5000 for over a week.

Combining both Saturday’s and Sunday’s figures, it was well below 5000.

Just over 3500 new cases for the weekend.

We last saw numbers like that in early August.

The total number of people in Ohio who have passed away with the virus has surpassed 35,000.

Here are your weekend numbers:

Sun Feb 13

Ohio: 2,632,336 total cases (+1490)

Stark: 79,042 total cases (+34)

Across the state: 2246 current hospitalizations

Sat Feb 12

Ohio: 2,630,846 total cases (+2032)

Stark: 79,008 total cases (+19)

Fri Feb 11

Ohio: 2,628,814 total cases (+3263), 35,005 deaths (+413)

Stark: 78,989 total cases (+50), 1591 deaths (+14)

