      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: Plateau?, State Daily Cases Remaining Under 10,000

Dec 20, 2020 @ 5:28pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s daily number of new coronavirus cases remains under 10,000, with just short of 17,000 cases reported Saturday and Sunday.

The state has gone over a week without reporting 10,000 new cases.

Stark County had 638 new cases over the weekend.

Here are the Saturday and Sunday numbers:

Sat Dec 19

Ohio: 614,429 cases (+8567),
8031 deaths (+64)

Stark: 17,808 cases (+349),
258 deaths (same)

Sun Dec 20

Ohio: 622,806 cases (+8377),
8047 deaths (+16)

Stark: 18,097 cases (+289),
258 deaths (same)

