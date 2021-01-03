WEEKEND UPDATE: State Deaths Surpass 9,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Ohio has surpassed 9,000 now.
There were 24 new deaths in Stark County reported over the holiday weekend.
The state continued to add another 6,000 or 7,000 cases per day over the weekend.
Here are the Saturday and Sunday reports:
Sun Jan 3
Ohio: 721,481 cases (+6808),
9076 deaths (+59),
Stark: 21,081 cases (+200),
350 deaths (+6)
Sat Jan 2 (2-day figures)
Ohio: 714,673 cases (+14,293),
9017 deaths (+55)
Stark: 20,881 cases (+413),
344 deaths (+18)