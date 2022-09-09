WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Down Significantly
September 9, 2022 7:40AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new reported coronavirus cases was down significantly in Thursday’s weekly report.
The 21,000-plus new cases represent a 14-percent drop from last week.
Stark County’s 548 case number is an even larger percentage drop.
COVID deaths in the state remain below 100 a week.
The weekly per-capita case figure is down to 361.8.
Here are your weekly numbers:
Thurs Sept 8
Ohio: 3,096,557 total reported cases (+21,731), 39,576 deaths (+86)
Stark: 90,206 total reported cases (+548), 1758 deaths (+3)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 361.8