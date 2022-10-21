WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Numbers Back Up This Week
October 21, 2022 4:25AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the Ohio Department of Health warning that two new variants of coronavirus are circulating in the U.S, reported case numbers for the week Thursday were up 30-percent from last week.
The state had just over 11,000 cases, with 344 from Stark County.
That number is up as well.
Though variant BA-5 is still the main spreader, BQ-1 and BQ-1.1 are making an impact.
Here are the latest numbers:
Thurs Oct 20
Ohio: 3,173,375 total reported cases (+11,097), 40,111 deaths (+74)
Stark: 92,310 total reported cases (+344), 1778 deaths (+6)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 150.7