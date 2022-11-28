Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Case Numbers Down for Short Week

November 28, 2022 3:40AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With one less day in the reporting week and cognizant that not all COVID cases are being reported to the state health department, Ohio’s new case numbers were down in last week’s report.

9400 of them; with 253 new cases reported out of Stark County.

The numbers were reported on Wednesday because of the holiday.

The CDC has Stark as a low incidence county.

Portage and Summit are medium incidence.

