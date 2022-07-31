WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report.

The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week.

The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases.

Stark County had 689 new cases for the week.

You have to go back to January to find Stark County coronavirus case numbers averaging a hundred or more a day.

Here are your weekly numbers: