WEEKLY UPDATE: Cases Up Slightly for State, Down in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state’s weekly coronavirus report Thursday shows a small increase (23%) in cases compared to the previous week.
But the numbers are down in Stark County.
Just over 3800 new cases have been reported, with 46 of them out of Stark County.
The CDC says the new subvariant B-A 2 is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
The number of cases per capita over the last two weeks was up, but still at a CDC-acceptable 41.3.
Here are the weekly numbers:
Thurs April 7
Ohio: 2,676,629 total cases (+3828), 38,166 deaths (+124)
Stark: 79,756 total cases (+46), 1702 deaths (16)
State cases per capita for last two weeks: 41.3