      Weather Alert

WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio Cases Higher for 5th Consecutive Week

May 5, 2022 @ 3:12pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the fifth consecutive week, the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the last week.

The state had just over 11,000 new cases in its Thursday report.

That represents a 26-percent increase from the week before.

They are late February-like numbers, but nowhere near the omicron surge we saw in January.

Stark County had 245 new cases for the week.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs May 5

Ohio: 2,708,071 total cases (+11,013)

Stark: 80,382 total cases (+245)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 146.9

