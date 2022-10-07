WEEKLY VIRUS UPDATE: Cases Down 8-Percent, But Deaths Steady

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Case numbers keep dropping, but not deaths.

Thursday’s coronavirus weekly update shows an 8-percent drop in new reported cases from the week before, just over 10,000 in Ohio and 314 in Stark County.

The number of weekly deaths continues at just under a hundred, 94 for the last week.

It’s the fifth straight week that new cases numbers have dropped.

The per-capita case figure for the last two weeks is down to 155.4 per 100,000 state residents.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Oct 6

Ohio: 3,153,743 total; reported cases (+10,567), 39,950 deaths (+94)

Stark: 91,781 total reported cases (+314), 1770 deaths (unchanged)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 155.4