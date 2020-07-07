‘Weird Al’ Gives ‘Hamilton’ The Musical Makeover You Didn’t Know You Needed
If you were one of the many people who watched the debut of “Hamilton” on Disney+ over the weekend then “Weird Al” Yankovic has a tribute to the award-winning stage play that’s a must-see. Yankovic created a polka version of the musical for creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2018 “Hamildrops” series and over the weekend he released a video that celebrates moments from the stage play. You can check out the new visual on YouTube. Did you see Hamilton for the first time over the weekend? What did you like or not like about Hamilton?