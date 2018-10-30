“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces 2019 Tour with Full Symphony Orchestra

Weird Al Yankovic is going on tour and before you break out your “Weird Al Yankovic in 3-D” album to celebrate, this tour will be a little different. Yankovic will be performing with a full symphony at each stop, Yankovic has dubbed the “Strings Attached” tour as the “most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever.” The show will include tons of costumes, props and full of the parody that Weird Al is known for. Dates and locations for the “Strings Attached” tour will be announced on November 12th. What is your favorite Weird Al parody song?