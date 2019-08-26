Wellness Games Coming to Canton

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Eric Snow Family YMCA will host the Community Wellness games from October 14 through 26 at their facility downtown.
Teams made up of 15 members can compete in events including an indoor mini triathlon, kickball, volleyball, dodge ball, corn hole and much more.
All proceeds raised from the Wellness Games will go to support family, youth and teen programming at the Eric Snow Family YMCA. The cost to participate is $450 per 15 person team and sponsorship opportunities are available.
For registration and sponsorship information on the Eric Snow Family YMCA Community Wellness Games visit http://www.ymcastark.org/esy-community-wellness-games or contact Michael T. Brown directly at 330.458.2403.