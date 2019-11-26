Wendy’s $2 Frosty Tags Are Back
I almost always inevitably miss out on this every year, but the couple years where I have gotten it have been choice! It’s like a pasta pass but way easy on the wallet. Frosty Pass.
Frosty lovers you’re going to love the fact that Wendy’s is bringing back their Frosty Key Tag program. The key tag will get Frosty lovers a free Frosty dessert for all of next year with any purchase. To get the key tag all you have to do is visit Wendy’s or get it online between now and December 31.
How big of a fan are you of the Frosty? Do you like chocolate or vanilla?