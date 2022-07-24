Weather Alert
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Matt Fantone
Java Joel
Heather B.
Throwback 2K with Chris Cruise
Saturday Night Mix Party w/ JT
Sunday night Slow Jams with R Dub!
Let’s Grow Together Podcast
Win
Watch
Photo Galleries
Local News
commUNITY- Meet The People Who Enrich Our Neighborhoods
Mix 94-1’s Closings & Delays
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
West Beats East In High School Football All-Star Game
Jul 23, 2022 @ 11:47pm
The West beat the East 26–6 in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame High School Football All-Star game at Tom Benson stadium.
Massillon quarterback Darrius McElroy was named the game’s MVP as he rushed for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns, threw for 51 yards plus a 2-point conversion and also punted for an average of 43 yards per kick.
Others who scored touchdowns for the West included Kam Gill from Perry on a 42 yard punt return and McKinley running back Tam Church on a 17 yard run.
The East’s only touchdown came on a 67 yard pass play from GlenOak quarterback Isaiah Knox to Louisville wide receiver Zack Seaman. Knox finish the game throwing for 166 yards and the 1 touchdown.
Hoover kicker Robby Smart won the halftime field-goal contest with a winning kick from 50 yards.
Popular Posts
The Weeknd Flies Disappointed Young Fan To Concert
‘The Office’ Star Cancels Show After Shots Fired Inside Comedy Club
Meet Mr. And Mrs. Ben Affleck!
Nick Cannon Says He May Have Three More Kids On The Way This Year
You May See A New Charge to Your Bill From Netflix
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Matt Fantone
Java Joel
Heather B.
Throwback 2K with Chris Cruise
Saturday Night Mix Party w/ JT
Sunday night Slow Jams with R Dub!
Let’s Grow Together Podcast
Win
Watch
Photo Galleries
Local News
commUNITY- Meet The People Who Enrich Our Neighborhoods
Mix 94-1’s Closings & Delays
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On