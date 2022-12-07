Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

We’ve got autographed copies of “A Very Backstreet Christmas”

December 7, 2022 2:42PM EST
Share

Mix 94-1 is giving you a chance to score 1 of 12 autographed copies of the Backstreet Boys’ A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Including versions of holiday classics like “White Christmas”, “The Christmas Song”, “Winter Wonderland”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, “Last Christmas” and MORE!

Our friends at Throwback 2K with Chris Cruise and BMG Music are hookin’ it up.

Enter to win to HERE!!!!

And forget to check out Throwback 2K Saturday Mornings 7 to Noon!

Popular Posts

1

The Last Elton John Giveaway Ever
2

The 12 Days Of Mixmas
3

The Significance Of The 2022 Massillon Tigers Football Season
4

The Best Christmas Lights In Northeast Ohio
5

Mix 94-1's "Christmas Mix" - Powered by Malone University & Dominic Fonte