At What Age Do We Fully Mature? – Smarter Sunday

If you’re a parent with a 20something-year-old living in your basement, take heart — a new study shows he or she hasn’t quite reached adulthood yet.

Researchers at Cambridge University have determined the human brain doesn’t reach full maturity until it’s at least 30 years old. While they concede some people mature faster than others, many don’t become full-fledged adults until their early 30s. Boy, doesn’t that explain some things!

That’s not to say your 29-year-old is still a child. The study suggests people go through an undefined stage between childhood and adulthood.

At what age do you feel you hit your peak?