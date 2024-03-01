“What do you mean” Justin Bieber is turning 30!?!

That little kid from Stratford, Ontario, who had us wearing purple and singing along to “Baby” is turning 30 on March 1. To celebrate Justin Bieber‘s big milestone, here’s a look at some of his accomplishments since his career began in 2009.

–Justin has won two Grammys, eight Junos, 26 Billboard Music Awards, 18 American Music Awards, 23 Teen Choice Awards and six MTV VMAs. He’s sold more than 150 million records.

–At age 27, he became the youngest solo artist to have eight #1 albums, breaking a record held by Elvis Presley since 1965.

–Four of his singles have been certified Diamond or above, and he’s the first artist in Spotify history to have 15 of his songs pass 1 billion streams. Eleven of his videos have surpassed over 1 billion views on YouTube.

–In 2016, Justin became the first male artist to score three #1 hits from a single album — including his first chart-topper, “What Do You Mean” — since Justin Timberlake did it with FutureSex/LoveSounds.

–To date, Justin’s had eight #1 U.S. hits, and he’s the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard charts with both a single, “Peaches,” and an album, Justice, in the same week.

–At the age of 17, he was included on TIME‘s list of the “100 most influential people.”

–At age 21, Justin became the youngest subject of a Comedy Central Roast, which featured Will Ferrell, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Ludacris, Dave Chappelle and more.

–He’s been the subject of two documentaries: 2011’s Never Say Never and 2021’s Our World.

–Among the many artists he’s collaborated with: Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, SZA, will.i.am, Mariah Carey and Drake.

