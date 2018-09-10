What Happened with Serena Williams and That Umpire?

There was major controversy at the US Open last week during the match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

In the second game’s second set, Umpire Carlos Ramos cited Williams for getting coaching from the sideline, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches. Williams got very upset, and demanded an apology from Ramos for saying she cheated. Later on, Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted he did try to signal to Williams from the sidelines. A few games later, she got another citation for breaking her racket, which cost her a point. She then called Ramos a “thief” for taking the match away from her.

Ramos then cited her for “verbal abuse.” The third violation then ended the game. Osaka won 5-3. This was Osaka’s first US Open win, and the first time a Japanese player has won the US Open.

At the trophy presentation, the crowd started booing. But Williams put a stop to it, said that Osaka was the better player, and that they should let her have her well earned moment.

Williams will now have to pay $17,000 in fines.