What Selena Gomez Whispered To Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

January 10, 2024 10:52AM EST
Selena Gomez whispered something to bestie Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes on Sunday –Taylor looked shocked — and social media blew up wondering what the heck was said!

The rumor mill settled on the idea that Gomez had asked to take a photo with Timothee Chalamet, and was denied by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. But Selena herself set the story straight yesterday in the comments section of an E! News post about the story. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

 

Love it! But what we love even more are all the “wrong” guesses!

Even verified accounts got in on it!

Let us know your favorite!

