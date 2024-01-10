What Selena Gomez Whispered To Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez whispered something to bestie Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes on Sunday –Taylor looked shocked — and social media blew up wondering what the heck was said!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

The rumor mill settled on the idea that Gomez had asked to take a photo with Timothee Chalamet, and was denied by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. But Selena herself set the story straight yesterday in the comments section of an E! News post about the story. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Love it! But what we love even more are all the “wrong” guesses!

“so when they get to the property it turns out the realtor didnt tell them that the house was attached to a zoo, and buying the property also means having to run the zoo. but matt damon? yeah. he buys the zoo.” pic.twitter.com/FHiAyrxErf — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) January 9, 2024

Taylor: where was Gondor when the Westfold fell? Selena: Rohan never called for aid to defend the Westfold & even if they did call for aid, Gondor was fighting in Osgilath w/ their already thinly spread forces. & with the distance between Rohan & Minas…pic.twitter.com/pD79vmWC3n — (@KaiaKayy) January 10, 2024

“I actually murdered all those people in the building”

pic.twitter.com/mFD6B3xpgs — Andy Ottaway (blue cheque) (@Andy35o) January 8, 2024

Even verified accounts got in on it!

-“‘Helicopter’ does not come from ‘heli’ and ‘copter,’ but from ‘helico’ (from Greek ‘helix’ meaning “spiral”) plus ‘pter’ (from Greek ‘pteron’ meaning “wing”).” -“Like in ‘pterodactyl’?” -“Girl, exactly.”pic.twitter.com/0tASYavtPE — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 10, 2024

Let us know your favorite!