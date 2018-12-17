What Song Was Shazamed More in 2018?

People wanted to know the answer to “What’s that song?” when it came to Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s ‘Solo’.

More people used the Shazam app to find out the name of ‘Solo’ than any other song in 2018. The second most Shazamed song was Nicky Jam and J. Balvin’s X. Dua Lipa’s New Rules was third.

Ed Sheeran’s Perfect was the most Shazamed Pop song, Cardi B’s I Like It was most searched for Hip-Hop, Love Lies by Khalid and Normani is the top R&B/Soul Shazamed track, Feel It Still by Portugal, The Man came in on top of the Rock/Alternative search and Jason Aldean’s You Make It Easy was Country’s number 1.