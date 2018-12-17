What Song Was Shazamed More in 2018?
By Gabe
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 3:23 PM

People wanted to know the answer to “What’s that song?” when it came to Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s ‘Solo’.

More people used the Shazam app to find out the name of ‘Solo’ than any other song in 2018. The second most Shazamed song was Nicky Jam and J. Balvin’s X. Dua Lipa’s New Rules was third.

Ed Sheeran’s Perfect was the most Shazamed Pop song, Cardi B’s I Like It was most searched for Hip-Hop, Love Lies by Khalid and Normani is the top R&amp;B/Soul Shazamed track, Feel It Still by Portugal, The Man came in on top of the Rock/Alternative search and Jason Aldean’s You Make It Easy was Country’s number 1.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Never Wrap Leftovers In Foil. Here’s Why Ariana Grande to Return to Manchester on UK Tour Monopoly Now Has A Pizza Themed Edition Department of Education to Erase $150 Million in Student Debt FDA Warns of Raw Cookie Dough Dangers The Toy That Has Parents Wondering Why It Was Created!
Comments