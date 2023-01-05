Photo: Facebook.com/FirstFridayCanton

First Friday is basically it’s own holiday in Canton and January is always one of the best. Starting at 5:00pm on Friday, January 6th, Downtown Canton will be buzzing with people, music and art for the event. This month’s them is “Just Let It Go” and will feature 20 different sculptors across the Arts District, chipping and carving giant blocks of ice into masterpieces. Here’s a rundown of what to expect at January 2023 First Friday.



Ice Sculpture Locations:

Arcadia Grille – 321 Court Ave NW Belle Chic – 225 3rd St NW Benders – 137 Court Ave SW Boomdyada – 332 4th St NW Canton Museum of Art – 1001 Market Ave N Carpe Diem – 215 Market Ave N Cantonology – 306 4th St NW Creative Dreams – 610 Market Ave N Fromage du Monde – 340 4th St NW Gator’s Joint – 235 Cleveland Ave NW George’s Lounge – 229 Cleveland Ave NW Grapes in a Glass – 575 Market Ave N Jerzees – 330 Court Ave NW Lucca – 228 4th St NW Modern Ritual – 326 Cleveland Ave NW Muskellunge – 425 5th St NW Palace Theatre – 605 Market Ave N Patina Arts Centre – 324 Cleveland Ave NW Run to You Racing – 132 5th St NW The Hub Art Factory – 336 6th St NW Silo Arts Gallery – 431 4th St NW

What Else to Expect at January 2023 First Friday: