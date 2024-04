Source: YouTube

It’s a historic 4-minute event happening Monday April 8th…so what can you expect? A total eclipse happens with the Moon passes completely between the Sun and the Earth. First of all, if you want to see it, you’d better get proper eyewear. It will cause up to 4 minutes of complete darkness in some areas. The last time this happened was 2017, and we won’t see it again until 2044!

