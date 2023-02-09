Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

What We Know About Rihanna’s Halftime Show

February 9, 2023 10:23AM EST
Share

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show is the really the thing we’re most hyped about this Sunday, and here’s what we know so far. Riri is working closely with Jay-Z on the set (he originally signed her as an artist, and he’s served as the halftime show strategist since 2019.)

Some 50 names were tossed out as possible guests on the stage including Calvin Harris, Pharrell or Drake…but no word on if any will join her. She wants “to celebrate the music I’ve made”, so we can expect tons of her bangers!  Her 9-month-old son will be there cheering on mama either with noise-canceling headphones or in a skybox with family!

Popular Posts

1

Win Date Nights For A Year
2

Mix 94-1's "The Big Score" - Win $50,000!
3

Cleveland Restaurant Chains Not In Canton
4

That time Mix 94-1's java joel was on an ABC Family reality show in 2004 (VIDEO)
5

Support Fantone Taking The Polar Plunge For Peter Stentz