      Weather Alert

What You Need to Know About Pop-Up Testing in Canton on Wednesday

Dec 9, 2020 @ 7:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few details if you’re planning to get COVID tested in Canton on Wednesday: bring a form of ID like a driver’s license, and use the Gate A entrance at Wertz Avenue and 7th Street NW to get into the Stark County Fairgrounds.

Testing is 9:30 to 3:30 while supplies last.

The Canton City Health Department had pushed for such a clinic.

They will be administered by Ohio National Guard members.

No appointment is necessary, and you don’t need a doctor’s referral.

Popular Posts
Stark County Health Departments Issue Guidance As Stark County Moves to Purple
I-77 NB Traffic Pattern Changes Coming Next Week
Ohio Chief Medical Officer Explains New CDC Quarantine Recommendations
microscope being used
Meet Time Magazine's First Ever 'Kid of the Year'
KIA Motors Recalls Almost 300,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Engine Fires