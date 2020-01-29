What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two cases of the Coronavirus are being investigated here in Ohio, with over a hundred others being looked at throughout the United States.
While only five cases have been confirmed so far, Dr. Stan Anderson of Jackson Family Practice says, this is a disease that is spreading rapidly fast.
He says only those who have been to China or been in contact with people who have traveled there recently are at risk. Check out the his full interview on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook below.