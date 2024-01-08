What’s Behind The Stanley Cup Craze??

Stanley cups and thermoses have been around since 1913. William Stanley Jr. invented it using vacuum sealed steel and patented the insulated container. But it was the 40oz Quencher H2.0 cups have breathed new life in the company. In 2019, the company was going to stop selling the Quenchers until some moms behind the ecommerce site, The Buy Guide, negotiated a deal with Stanley to keep selling them because they always sold out so quickly.

Now the cup has many different colors and limited edition colors and Target exclusives have long lines of people waiting to buy them and chaos once they hit shelves!

What do you think? Are Stanley Quenchers worth the hype? Do you have a favorite Stanley dupe?