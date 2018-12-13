What’s Coming To and Leaving Netflix in January 2019

If you thought this was a god month to binge shows on Netflix just wait till you here what’s in store for you in January. Leaving Netflix next month will be movies like Catwoman, Blade, Blade II, The Godfather movies, and a long list of horror movies. Coming to the streaming service is the movie Ant-Man and The Wasp, Incredibles 2, and classic horror movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Strangers. Original shows like A Series of Unfortunate Events, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Gracie and Frankie will return, and Carmen SanDiego will be a new show coming soon. What shows are you happy to see come and sad to see leave on Netflix?