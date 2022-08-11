WHBC Hosts High School Football Coaches Dinner
The Kenny and JT show kicked off the 2022 high school football season doing their show live from St. Haralambos church and then “The Roadman” emceed the Men’s Club/WHBC Football Coaches Preview dinner live on 1480am.
A packed house of diehard Stark County high school football fans enjoyed a fantastic evening of good food, great stories and a preview of their favorite high school football team from the 19 head coaches in attendance.
Coaches who spoke at the dinner included:
Tim Goodman – Alliance
Matt Dennison – Canton South
Jeff Lindesmith – Central Catholic
John “Spider” Miller – East Canton
A.J. Sarbaugh – Fairless
Scott Garcia – GlenOak on the Kenny & JT show
Brian Baum – Hoover
Jay Rohr – Jackson
Dan DeGeorge – Lake
Troy Davis – Louisville
Phil Mauro – Marlington
Nate Moore – Massillon
Antonio Hall – McKinley on the Kenny & JT show
Tim Speakman – Minerva
John Demarco – Northwest
Zach Slates – Perry on the Kenny & JT show
Troy Burick – St. Thomas Aquinas
Frank Gamble pinch hitting for Brian Gamble – Sandy Valley
Matt Gulling – Tuslaw
1480 WHBC begins its 78th season of broadcasting high school football games on Thursday, August 18 at 7pm live from Perry high school as the Panthers host the Crusaders from Canton Central Catholic. The next night, Friday, August 19th WHBC brings you the Cincinnati Moeller at Massillon game as well.
For a complete look at the 2022 WHBC radio schedule and streaming schedule click the “Live Stream” link at WHBCSports.com and for the TV schedule go to WHBCSports.com and click on the “WHBC TV” link.